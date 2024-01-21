1.1 tonne of illicit drugs seized in Nadi

Approximately 1.1 tonne of white substances in crystal and powder was seized last night in Maqalevu, Nadi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime Mesake Waqa said preliminary test has confirmed that the white substances was methamphetamine.

He said the drugs seized were stored in 4 large containers, 138 medium containers, 127 small containers and 62 Kava Bags (500grams packets).

ACP Waqa said a 37-year-old businessman of Nadi is in Police custody in relation to the above drug find and the Fiji Police Force acknowledges the support of its stakeholders that had assisted in the raid.

This is the second major drug burst within a week and investigation is underway to find all those responsible.

The investigation is in its initial stage and Police are pleading to members of the community to assist them with any information in regard to the above find.