Sunday, July 23, 2023
10-man Blues survive Men-in-Black scare

Photo courtesy of CityStar Newspaper, Lautoka.

Defender Epeli Leiroti netted a late equaliser as leaders Lautoka held Ba 1-1 in their Round 13 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at Churchill Park today.

The Blues despite having more opportunities in the first half, failed to get goals and top marksman Sairusi Nalaubu was well contained by the young Ba defence.

After a goal-less first half, action and drama unfolded in the second stanza with Fiji U20 midfielder Mohammed Rahim finding the back of the net for Ba in the 43rd minute.

The hosts were reduced to ten players after sweeper Ilimotama Jese was flashed a direct red card in the 52nd minute.

Despite a player short, the Ronil Kumar coached side worked hard and were rewarded with the late leveler.

Lautoka now has 29 points on the table while Ba remains in eighth place with 13 points.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
