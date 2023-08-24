Thursday, August 24, 2023
11 scholarships for Fijians in Saudi Arabia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala says 11 fully funded scholarships will be awarded to Fijian students to pursue study of their choice at prominent Universities in Saudi Arabia.

Korovavala confirmed this during a courtesy call by the non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Fiji, His Excellency Ambassador Sultan Bin Khuzaim.

Dr Korovavala said the new initiative demonstrates our strengthened cooperation in the education and capacity building opportunities.

He also said the Ministry will work closely with Saudi Arabian counterparts to see how best they can realign their support to Fiji’s development needs and priorities and highlighted on the need for enhanced accessibility to international climate funding.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed support for Fiji’s development priorities in key areas of climate change, renewable energy, health, trade, investment, tourism and education.

Ambassador Khuzaim emphasised the importance of exchanging bilateral visits and intensifying meetings between two countries and towards increasing coordination in international forums and specialized organizations.

Khuzaim said Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to Fiji and his visit is an opportunity to further enhance our friendship and cooperation

He added Saudi Arabia aims to increase support on common issues, especially economic development, climate change and renewable energy.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
