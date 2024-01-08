1414 drug cases recorded in last eleven months

The Fiji Police Force recorded 1,414 illicit drug cases between January and November last year and the offenders were mostly young people from the age group of 18 to 35 years old.

The drugs involved are marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

The most common drug was marijuana.

The various types of drug offences included are unlawful possession, cultivation, importation, exportation, transportation, unlawful administration, found in possession of controlled chemicals and equipment, supply and use of illicit drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said unlawful possession of illicit drugs was the most commonly registered drug offence followed by unlawful cultivation and unlawful importation and exportation.

He said the most prevalent age group offenders were the 18 to 35 year olds followed by 36 to 55 year olds, 56 years and over and juveniles.

“Last year from January to November a total of 1,368 people were offenders of drugs whereby 25 were juveniles.”

“A total number of 833 people were from the age group 18 to 35 years, whereas 471 were from the age range of 36 -35.”

“Thirty nine people who were arrested were 56 years and above.”

ACP Driu added the Fiji Police Force remains committed in its fight in the eradication of drugs.