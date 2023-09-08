17k doses to boost immunization program

The US Government today handed over 17,280 doses of the Pfizer Variant Containing Vaccines (VCV) to the Ministry of Health to further boost the nationwide immunization program.

Speaking at the handover, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said the VCV represents a more advanced vaccine that provides protection against the Omicron variant, which has posed new challenges on our path to recovery.

Dr Fong said Fiji is currently witnessing a resurgence in cases, a stark reminder that the virus is still among us.

“Our message to the people of Fiji remains clear and unwavering, and we urge everyone to get their booster shots. We recommend receiving booster shots to ensure continued protection from the virus.”

“This is our collective responsibility to safeguard not only our health but also the health of our loved ones and our communities.”

He said this also reflects on Fiji’s recovery turnover during the pandemic.

“As we gather here, it may seem that COVI-19 is becoming a distant memory for many of us. Just three years ago, when the world was grappling with the rapid spread of this novel virus, our dedicated health teams worked tirelessly, day and night, to contain its spread and save lives.”

“Since then, we have made remarkable progress – With over 90 per cent of our population fully vaccinated and more than 50 per cent receiving booster shots, we have come a long way.”

Dr Fong added Fiji has been able to loosen restrictions and reopen borders, giving the impression that life is returning to normal.