601
28 district reps to feature in FANCA ICC

28 district players will feature for nine teams at the Fiji Muslim Sports Association FANCA International Club Championship which will kicks off in Nadi tomorrow.

Muslim Inter District Champions Nadi, which is coached by former national and Ba defender Avinesh Waran Suwamy will be boosted with experienced district reps like brothers Rizwan Ali (William Valentine) and Shaheel Valentine, Navua midfielders Mohammed Musa (Mosese Baleinagaga) and Zainal Ali and Nadi futsal stars Mohammed Ayman and Mohammed Shalmeen.

Suva will have the services of national and Rewa goalkeeper Mohammed Alzaar Alam, midfielders Altamish Shifaz and Mohammed Fardeen, midfielder Mohammed Naizal, Seaqaqa midfielder Malakai Arbaz and Nasinu striker Jonetani Buksh.

Fan favourites to win the tournament, Maigania have been bolstered by the inclusion of Nadroga’s Ghanaian midfielder Ato Yankson and Nigerian striker Afonja Jibola, Bua rep Mohammed Zaid, former Lautoka star Edward Aaron, Fiji Under 23 and Ba midfielder Gulam Razool, Navua youngster Shofwan Ali and nippy Lautoka defender Afraz Ali.

Brothers Mosim Khan and Kasim Khan alongside Savusavu rep Clarence Hussain, sensational striker Nabil Begg and Zaim Khan have all been named in Ba’s squad.

Underdogs Lautoka have top central midfielder Zibraaz Sahib, Rewa striker Abbu Zahid, Lautoka midfielder Edward Justin and Nigerian Usman Omede.

Nadroga stars Zain Ali and Zoheb Rahim alongside Nasinu striker Jonas Naceva have been named in Cuvu squad.

Former Ba rep Ruel (Rahil) Grayvan will feature for Drasa.

Danemora from New Zealand will have Savusavu defender Riyaz Ali, former Ba reps James Hoyt, Emosi Navaba, Sohail Basha, Ishtiyaq Shah and Fiji under 23 extended squad member Yunnus Atiq.

Fiji under 20 skipper Abdullah Aiyas and former Rewa rep Betsy Ali will boost defending Sydney Mulomulo this year.

Ba and Varavu will kick start the tournament at 1.30pm at Prince Charles Park.

Underdogs Lautoka will take the field next against Drasa while Danemora from New Zealand will take on Cuvu at 4.15pm before the official opening at 5.30pm.

Defending champions Sydney Mulomulo will open their campaign against Sabeto at 6.45pm, at 8pm Muslim IDC champions Nadi plays Suva while Maigania rounds off Day 1 tourney against Valley United at 9.15pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
