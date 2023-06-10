$336k reward for Fijiana Drua

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has been rewarded by the Fijian Government with a $336,000 reward for their historic defence of the Super W trophy.

Cabinet has approved a monetary reward for 32 players and 10 officials, with $8000 rewarded to each individual.

The reward recognises the tremendous acheivement by Fijiana Drua in consecutive title wins as well as furthering the development of women’s rugby in the nation and the global stage.

The decision was also made in line with Government’s commitment to sports.