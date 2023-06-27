Tuesday, June 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

5 arrested in Northern drug raid

Five men were arrested yesterday for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs in the Northern Division.

Two farmers aged 19 and 35-years old were arrested in the Labasa Market, after they were found with sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In Savusavu, Taveuni and Tukavesi, three farmers aged 23, 22 and 27 years old were arrested after plants believed to be marijuana were found on their farms.

And in another raid in Raiwaqa, Suva, two men were arrested along Grantham Road after they were found with more than 60 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

All seized plants and substances will be sent for analysis as investigations continue.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Rawaqa adamant to plug in the gaps

Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa is adamant to plug all the gaps before facing...
Rugby

Injured duo not out of RWC contenti...

Injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo Joseva Tamani and Haereiti H...
Entertainment

‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dead at ...

Lew Palter, the actor best known to audiences as Macy’s co-owner Is...
News

4 serious accidents in last 24 hour...

Four serious accident cases were recorded in the Southern, Eastern ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rawaqa adamant to plug in the ga...

Rugby
Coach Ifer...

Injured duo not out of RWC conte...

Rugby
Injured Sw...

‘Titanic’ actor Lew Palter dead ...

Entertainment
Lew Palter...

4 serious accidents in last 24 h...

News
Four serio...

Fiji’s first female Deputy...

News
Fiji’s fir...

Basketball Fiji inks 3-year deal...

Sports
Basketball...

Popular News

Samoa secures first win at OFC

Football
Samoa defe...

Water Authority to get capital e...

News
The Water ...

Navua to make a strong comeback ...

Football
Navua is a...

Pearls book NWC training matches...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Sivo cited for third dangerous o...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Rawaqa adamant to plug in the ga...

Rugby
Coach Ifer...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Rawaqa adamant to plug in the gaps