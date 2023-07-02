$5m for re-establishment of PWD

The Public Works Department has been allocated $5 million for initial setup of its operations around the country.

While announcing this in his 2023-24 National Budget address in Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the re-establishment of PWD will improve the state of rural roads around the country.

He also mentioned that the Government maintains its commitment towards achieving 100 per cent access to affordable and reliable sources of energy.

A sum of $4.1 million is allocated for the completion of 111 grid extension schemes by Energy Fiji Limited – Additionally, the Department of Energy will continue to facilitate house wiring connections for completed grid extension projects with a budget provision of $3 million.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Service and Transport has been allocated a sum of $98.3 million.