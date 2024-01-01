$75k prize pool for Coral Coast 7s

The prize pool for this month’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka is out.

Tournament organisers have announced a massive $75,000 total prize pool for the 3-day event which is the richest 7s tournament in the country.

The winner’s of the men’s competition will earn $20,000.

They will also get the coveted i-Wau cup, the ultimate prize for the trophy cabinet.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the men’s grade.

The women’s winners will receive $15,000 and the coveted Na Iri trophy.

A total of 12 teams will compete in the women’s category.

Youth division winners will get $10,000 and this substantial prize money offer will help further develop the next generation of 7s stars and of course help develop the winning club side.

The tournament will be played from 18-20 January.