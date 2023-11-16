Committee told to expedite assistance

The Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has advised the Emergency Committee Working Group to expedite relief assistance to affected Fijians.

Meeting with the Emergency Committee, Prof Prasad commended the leadership of the Ministry Responsible for Disaster Management and the work done by the National Disaster Management Office in ensuring the safety of all Fijians during the last few days.

Prof Prasad has reassured affected Fijians that help is on the way.

He added that Government contractors have been working round the clock from last night to pack food ration supplies to be delivered out to those affected by TC Mal.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Meteorological Service has advised that all warnings previously in force for Kadavu and nearby islands have been cancelled.

The Weather Office said Severe Tropical Cyclone Mal has rapidly weakened in the last four hours but has been maintained as a Cat 1 on its way out of our Area of Responsibility with Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Wellington taking over.