ADB boss arrives to bolster relations further

The President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masatsuga Asakawa, along with his delegation is in the country to further bolster ties with the Fiji Government.

Asakawa arrived at Nausori Airport yesterday and received a warm welcome from the Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, and Permanent Secretary Shiri Gounder.

He is scheduled to engage in meetings with representatives from various Ministries, focusing on fostering trust and collaboration.

Subsequently, he will proceed to Tuvalu as part of his official visit.