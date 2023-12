It will be an all Western final in the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva today.

This after Nadroga’s Greenstars FC and Police FC of Ba topped their respective groups following three days of matches.

Police FC defeated Mega FC of Tailevu Naitasiri 3-0 in its last match yesterday while Greenstars played to a 3-3 draw against Nausori United of Rewa and topped Group A due to better goal difference.

The grand final will commence at 1pm.