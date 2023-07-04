Assault victim dies, case treated as murder: Police

The death of a 20-year-old man on Sunday, allegedly from injuries sustained during an assault, is being treated as an alleged murder.

In a statement released by the Police, the victim had been admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital since May 29 after he was found lying motionless inside a home in Tovata by officers who had responded to a report of causing trouble.

Police said the victim was admitted in critical condition up until he passed away on Sunday, July 2.

Investigators are now awaiting the post mortem examination results as investigations continue.