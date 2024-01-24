Wednesday, January 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Ba names powerful squad for CVC

Ba has named a power-packed squad for the two-legged Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series which kicks off this Sunday in Lautoka.

The Men in Black have confirmed 20 players and are expected to add two more by the end of this week.

The squad includes the likes of Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Mohammed Raheem, Darold Kakasi, Praneel Naidu and newly signed Ratu Kaliova Dau, Ruel Grayven and Kalaveti Sivoi.

Ba is the most successful team in the CVC history as the side has won the title for a record 20 times since its inception in 1992.

The first leg will be played at Churchill Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Rooster Chicken Ba squad– Tevita Koroi, Misiwani Nairube, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Praneel Naidu, Samuela Navoce, Rahul Naresh, Malakai Rere, Ratu Kaliova Dau, Ruel Grayven, Raj Pillay, Suliano Tawanakoro, Peceli Sukabula, Darold Kakasi, Nabil Begg, Gulam Razool, Kalaveti Sivoi, Etonia Dogalau, Salesitino Caucau, Mohammed Raheem, Sailasa Ratu.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Heavy rain, flood warning for Fiji ...

A heavy rain warning is now in force for the whole of Fiji Group an...
Entertainment

Oppenheimer leads Oscar contenders

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are out and as expected, th...
Rugby

New coach Schmidt calls for patienc...

New coach Joe Schmidt is warning it will take time for the Wallabie...
Rugby

Koroibete shines in Japan with Wild...

Fiji-born Wallabies winger, Marika Koroibete remains a super star i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Heavy rain, flood warning for Fi...

News
A heavy ra...

Oppenheimer leads Oscar contende...

Entertainment
Nomination...

New coach Schmidt calls for pati...

Rugby
New coach ...

Koroibete shines in Japan with W...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Radrodro to serve as a backbench...

News
Social Dem...

Put peoples interest first, Naru...

News
Unity Fiji...

Popular News

Heavy rain alert in force for Fi...

News
A Heavy Ra...

Ex reps rejoin Ba for new season...

Football
Three form...

New champion to be crowned in Co...

Rugby
A new cham...

Livewire Qoro back in Fijiana sq...

Rugby
Exciting u...

Matakesi to face Mt Masada in Wo...

Rugby
The women'...

Friday graces Coral Coast 7s

Rugby
Renowned r...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Heavy rain, flood warning for Fiji Group