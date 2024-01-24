Ba names powerful squad for CVC

Ba has named a power-packed squad for the two-legged Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series which kicks off this Sunday in Lautoka.

The Men in Black have confirmed 20 players and are expected to add two more by the end of this week.

The squad includes the likes of Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Mohammed Raheem, Darold Kakasi, Praneel Naidu and newly signed Ratu Kaliova Dau, Ruel Grayven and Kalaveti Sivoi.

Ba is the most successful team in the CVC history as the side has won the title for a record 20 times since its inception in 1992.

The first leg will be played at Churchill Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Rooster Chicken Ba squad– Tevita Koroi, Misiwani Nairube, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Praneel Naidu, Samuela Navoce, Rahul Naresh, Malakai Rere, Ratu Kaliova Dau, Ruel Grayven, Raj Pillay, Suliano Tawanakoro, Peceli Sukabula, Darold Kakasi, Nabil Begg, Gulam Razool, Kalaveti Sivoi, Etonia Dogalau, Salesitino Caucau, Mohammed Raheem, Sailasa Ratu.