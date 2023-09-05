Tuesday, September 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama’s no case to answer ruling later today

Suspended Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho and Former PM Voreqe Bainimarama outside the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Resident Magistrate Seini Puamau will deliver her ruling today in the no case to answer application by Defence Counsel of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The matter has already been adjourned twice, waiting for the ruling.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

The matter is will be called this afternoon.

 

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Inflation rate to increase as budge...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says inflation is expected to pick up from...
News

Induction workshop for MPs

The Fiji Parliament today launched a crucial 3 day induction traini...
Rugby

We want to win RWC: says Japan̵...

Japan backrower Michael Leitch is said they side was focused on fin...
News

Court extends bail to Sayed-Khaiyum...

The Suva’s Magistrates Court has given the Office of the Director o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Inflation rate to increase as bu...

News
The Reserv...

Induction workshop for MPs

News
The Fiji P...

We want to win RWC: says Japan&#...

Rugby
Japan back...

Court extends bail to Sayed-Khai...

News
The Suva’s...

Muntz the key for Fiji, says All...

Rugby
Former All...

Eiffel Tower fuels Ikanivere for...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

NZ beats Fiji, progresses to sem...

Football
Host natio...

IVDP formulation needs a holisti...

News
Minister f...

FDB converts dairy farming loan ...

News
The redesi...

Dr Tuvuki triumphs with PhD

News
In a heart...

Cabinet approves SOFA with Frenc...

News
Cabinet ap...

No written correspondence from S...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Inflation rate to increase as budget takes effect