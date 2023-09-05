Bainimarama’s no case to answer ruling later today

Resident Magistrate Seini Puamau will deliver her ruling today in the no case to answer application by Defence Counsel of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The matter has already been adjourned twice, waiting for the ruling.

Meanwhile, Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

The matter is will be called this afternoon.