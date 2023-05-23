Tuesday, May 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bau ready for historical GCC meet: Komaitai

Bau Island is ready to host the first Bose Levu Vakaturaga and its 2000 plus visitors tomorrow, says the Tunitoga,  Aisea Komaitai, the traditional herald to the Vunivalu na Tui Kaba.

Speaking to FijiLive, Komaitai said this is a momentous occasion for the Vanua as it provides a platform and sets the wheels in motion on affairs that affect the indigenous people.

Komaitai said while the meeting proper begins tomorrow, the island has begun to receive representatives from the 14 provinces.

“The chiefs will arrive at Bau and will go to their veimataki (traditional reps), where they will stay for the duration of the meeting. All the veimataki are ready, and we will wait for chiefs to arrive.”

“Everyone on the island is excited, and we are ready to host them for the next three days or so. We are expecting over 2000 plus guests to the island, for the opening of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga and the official opening of the Ratu Sukuna Day long week celebrations around the country,” Ratu Aisea said.

He added that the Vanua has been preparing for this since the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu, Na Tui Kaba asked the Government that Bau to host the first meeting.

“This is history in the making…while some will get to read about it later, this generation will get to live it,” Ratu Aisea added.

Also, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier highlighted that the re-assembling of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga into the law books of Fiji is crucial and for the Government to make this a reality will be a milestone achievement.

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga will be chaired by the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip:...

A 6-year-old is the latest drowning victim following the tragic inc...
News

Taskforce to present progress repor...

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga Taskforce will present a progress report t...
News

Raiwaqa health centre temporarily c...

A burst pipe in one of the consultation rooms has flooded the Raiwa...
London 7s

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team

No Fiji players have been selected in the HSBC World 7s Series 2023...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Six-year old drowns in picnic tr...

News
A 6-year-o...

Taskforce to present progress re...

News
The Bose L...

Raiwaqa health centre temporaril...

News
A burst pi...

No Fiji players in 7s Dream Team...

London 7s
No Fiji pl...

Minister to chair first GCC meet...

News
The Minist...

Fijian Drua secures motoring par...

Super Rugby
Popular ca...

Popular News

Radianirova replaces injured Teb...

London 7s
British Ar...

Top food blogger Wiens visits Fi...

Entertainment
Famous foo...

Age is just a number for Kawaida...

News
38-year-ol...

Roko Ului listed as Lau rep to G...

News
Ratu Tevit...

Nadolo highly rates Derenalagi

Rugby
Waratahs w...

Jessie J announces birth of son

Entertainment
British si...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Six-year old drowns in picnic trip: Police