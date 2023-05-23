Bau ready for historical GCC meet: Komaitai

Bau Island is ready to host the first Bose Levu Vakaturaga and its 2000 plus visitors tomorrow, says the Tunitoga, Aisea Komaitai, the traditional herald to the Vunivalu na Tui Kaba.

Speaking to FijiLive, Komaitai said this is a momentous occasion for the Vanua as it provides a platform and sets the wheels in motion on affairs that affect the indigenous people.

Komaitai said while the meeting proper begins tomorrow, the island has begun to receive representatives from the 14 provinces.

“The chiefs will arrive at Bau and will go to their veimataki (traditional reps), where they will stay for the duration of the meeting. All the veimataki are ready, and we will wait for chiefs to arrive.”

“Everyone on the island is excited, and we are ready to host them for the next three days or so. We are expecting over 2000 plus guests to the island, for the opening of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga and the official opening of the Ratu Sukuna Day long week celebrations around the country,” Ratu Aisea said.

He added that the Vanua has been preparing for this since the Turaga Bale Na Vunivalu, Na Tui Kaba asked the Government that Bau to host the first meeting.

“This is history in the making…while some will get to read about it later, this generation will get to live it,” Ratu Aisea added.

Also, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier highlighted that the re-assembling of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga into the law books of Fiji is crucial and for the Government to make this a reality will be a milestone achievement.

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga will be chaired by the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.