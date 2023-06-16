Big ask for rampaging Turuva

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva will be banked to put on a big game with defending champions the Penrith Panthers missing big names for tonight’s National Rugby League clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Key players Brian To’o, Isaah Yeo, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin, Moses Leota and Stephen Crichton will all sit out today’s clash as they prepare for next week’s State of Origin second game.

Called into the starting side and to help Turuva with the big task at Queensland Country Bank Stadium are Jack Cole, Liam Henry, Matthew Eisenhuth, Mavrik Geyer, Tom Jenkins, Tyrone Peachey and Zac Hosking.

Meanwhile try-scoring ace Semi Valemei has made the starting 13 for the home side.

The match kicks off at 10pm.