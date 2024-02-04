Sunday, February 4, 2024
Lautoka opts for more experience

Lautoka has opted for a more experienced lineup for the second and all-important clash of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion.

Veteran goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara, Zibraaz Sahib and Saula Waqa are starting the match ahead of Joela Biuvanua, Ilimotama Jese and Usman Omede.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Tiger’s Lautoka starting team- Beniamino Mateinaqara, Epeli Leiroti, Zibraaz Sahib, Sitiveni Cavuilagi (C), Muni Shivam Naidu, Sairusi Nalaubu, Saula Waqa, Atonio Tuivuna,  Sterling Vasoncelos, Poasa Bainivalu, Sakaraia Naisua.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
