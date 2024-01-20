Saturday, January 20, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Brown charmed by Fiji’s rugby passion

Former South African 7s captain, Kyle Brown who is representing McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars, says his debut at Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s has been an eye-opener to the nation’s deep-rooted rugby passion.

Upon his arrival, Brown said he was struck by the kindness and the genuine smiles of the Fijian people, which have captured his heart.

“Yeah, it’s been a very interesting week. I think arriving here you’re immediately taken back by the friendliness of the people. I think it’s the people that make Fiji. It’s obviously a beautiful island with wonderful scenery and everything,”

He acknowledged the substantial talent within Fiji’s borders, suggesting that many national teams would benefit from scouting players at this event.

“And also a very, very good level of competition. I think even the club sides, some of the army, policemen, whoever.”

“There’s so many club teams here and I think that a lot of national teams wouldn’t be happy to pick a number of these club players for their national team. I don’t say that lightly. I think there’s some serious talent in Fiji and it’s very impressive,” he said.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Urgent need to develop own jurispru...

Minister of Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says Fiji stands at a pivo...
Rugby

Norton lauds Fiji’s incredibl...

Dan Norton, the all-time leading try scorer in World Rugby Sevens, ...
News

Coastal Serua areas experience flas...

The National Disaster Management Office is calling on members of th...
News

Convention aims to generate critica...

The Fiji Law Society's annual convention for lawyers which got unde...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Urgent need to develop own juris...

News
Minister o...

Norton lauds Fiji’s incred...

Rugby
Dan Norton...

Coastal Serua areas experience f...

News
The Nation...

Convention aims to generate crit...

News
The Fiji L...

New champion to be crowned in Co...

Rugby
A new cham...

Friday graces Coral Coast 7s

Rugby
Renowned r...

Popular News

Sayed-Khaiyum to appear in Court...

News
Former Att...

Khan to guide Lautoka in CVC

Football
Babs Khan ...

Man in critical condition after ...

News
A man is f...

Bail conditions reinstated for S...

News
The Magist...

Top guns remain unbeaten in Cora...

Rugby
Defending ...

Economy in a sluggish position: ...

News
Former Min...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Urgent need to develop own jurisprudence