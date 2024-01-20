Brown charmed by Fiji’s rugby passion

Former South African 7s captain, Kyle Brown who is representing McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars, says his debut at Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s has been an eye-opener to the nation’s deep-rooted rugby passion.

Upon his arrival, Brown said he was struck by the kindness and the genuine smiles of the Fijian people, which have captured his heart.

“Yeah, it’s been a very interesting week. I think arriving here you’re immediately taken back by the friendliness of the people. I think it’s the people that make Fiji. It’s obviously a beautiful island with wonderful scenery and everything,”

He acknowledged the substantial talent within Fiji’s borders, suggesting that many national teams would benefit from scouting players at this event.

“And also a very, very good level of competition. I think even the club sides, some of the army, policemen, whoever.”

“There’s so many club teams here and I think that a lot of national teams wouldn’t be happy to pick a number of these club players for their national team. I don’t say that lightly. I think there’s some serious talent in Fiji and it’s very impressive,” he said.