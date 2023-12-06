Brown for All Stars at Coral Coast 7s

South Africa 7s star Kyle Brown will feature for the McDonald’s All Stars at the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next month.

This is after Springboks 7s legend Bryan Habana used his 10th pick and selected Brown to entertain the crowd at Lawaqa Park.

Adding some size, strength and an amazing 7s experience, Brown will be wonderfully suited to playing alongside former Fiji 7s speedster Semi Kunatani.

Both players have gone head-to-head and now we get to see what it looks like when they play alongside each other.

The 12th Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18 to 20 January at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.