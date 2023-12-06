Wednesday, December 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Brown for All Stars at Coral Coast 7s

Photo Courtesy: Kyle Brown

South Africa 7s star Kyle Brown will feature for the McDonald’s All Stars at the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next month.

This is after Springboks 7s legend Bryan Habana used his 10th pick and selected Brown to entertain the crowd at Lawaqa Park.

Adding some size, strength and an amazing 7s experience, Brown will be wonderfully suited to playing alongside former Fiji 7s speedster Semi Kunatani.

Both players have gone head-to-head and now we get to see what it looks like when they play alongside each other.

The 12th  Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18 to 20 January at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Death of taxi driver classified as ...

Police investigators have classified the case, in relation to the d...
Rugby

Emerging talents for HPU pathway

A new wave of emerging talents are set to be part of the Fiji Rugby...
News

Police to beef up operations this f...

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says Police will b...
News

Chief-Registrar stays, says Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has defended the Chief Registrar...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Death of taxi driver classified ...

News
Police inv...

Emerging talents for HPU pathway...

Rugby
A new wave...

Police to beef up operations thi...

News
The Acting...

Chief-Registrar stays, says Tura...

News
The Attorn...

Drua to face Brumbies, Rebels in...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

224 traffic infringement notices...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

No deal, AG to write to IPC: Kam...

News
Acting Pri...

Women in tech industry recognise...

Business
Outsource ...

Death of taxi driver classified ...

News
Police inv...

First phase of TSLS application ...

News
The Tertia...

Fiji survives Irish scare, faces...

Rugby
Fiji survi...

Childhood dream comes true for M...

Football
Wellington...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Death of taxi driver classified as murder