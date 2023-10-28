Saturday, October 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula Boys Pac Games opponents confirmed

The Rob Sherman coached Fiji national football team have been drawn in Group MC for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next month.

The Bula Boys will contest against the Northern Marianas, Tuvalu and Tahiti in their group stage matches of the tournament.

This will be the first time that the Northern Marianas will be participating in the tournament while Tuvalu has competed in the previous Pacific Games.

Meanwhile, Fiji is the defending bronze medalist of the tournament from the 2019 Pacific Games edition.

The side beat Papua New Guinea 4-2 in penalty after both teams were held 1-1 despite extra time.

New Zealand is the defending champions as they defeated New Caledonia 2-1 in the final at the Blatter Soccer Stadium in Apia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Mata to start for Edinburgh in home...

Rampaging Flying Fijians forward Viliame Mata has been named in Edi...
Rugby

Niuqila is Silktails’ new S&a...

Former Fijian Drua intern Vanavasa Niuqila is the new Kaiviti Silkt...
Rugby

Lucrative payout to Suva players

The FMF Suva Rugby Union (SRU) will pay out $22,500 to its Senior m...
News

Nasese Buses re-looks at safety mea...

Nasese Buses Limited says it is re-examining its internal mechanism...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mata to start for Edinburgh in h...

Rugby
Rampaging ...

Niuqila is Silktails’ new ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Lucrative payout to Suva players...

Rugby
The FMF Su...

Nasese Buses re-looks at safety ...

News
Nasese Bus...

RBF Deputy Governor seconded to ...

News
The Reserv...

Give time for Coalition to grow,...

News
National F...

Popular News

Danemora to play Nadi in FANCA I...

Football
Two second...

Oceania 7s draws confirmed

Rugby
The draws ...

Nasese Buses re-looks at safety ...

News
Nasese Bus...

Fiji Airways announces sponsorsh...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Trio back for Fiji Pearls PGR...

Netball
Experience...

Development plan to transform in...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Mata to start for Edinburgh in home opener