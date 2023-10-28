Bula Boys Pac Games opponents confirmed

The Rob Sherman coached Fiji national football team have been drawn in Group MC for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next month.

The Bula Boys will contest against the Northern Marianas, Tuvalu and Tahiti in their group stage matches of the tournament.

This will be the first time that the Northern Marianas will be participating in the tournament while Tuvalu has competed in the previous Pacific Games.

Meanwhile, Fiji is the defending bronze medalist of the tournament from the 2019 Pacific Games edition.

The side beat Papua New Guinea 4-2 in penalty after both teams were held 1-1 despite extra time.

New Zealand is the defending champions as they defeated New Caledonia 2-1 in the final at the Blatter Soccer Stadium in Apia.