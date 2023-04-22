Bula upgrades to West Tigers

Young fullback Jahream Bula has become the latest Fijian to join the National Rugby League ranks after being upgraded to the West Tigers Top 30 squad.

The 21-year-old is the latest debutant upgraded by Head Coach Tim Sheens after season starters Daine Laurie, Charlie Staines and Adam Doueihi struggled to fill the role in the opening six rounds.

Fellow team mate currently on the casualty list Brent Naden expects the young islander to make an impact.

“He’s fast, fit and strong,” Naden told NRL media.

“I think he’s deserving of this debut.

“He’s very diligent with his recovery – he’s always in the ice baths, saunas and doing his extras.

“He’s just got to go out and play his game. I think a lot of players would be nervous before their first NRL game but he’s got to remember what he did to get there and play his natural game.”