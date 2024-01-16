Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Butler creates history, joins Brumbies

23-year-old Joanne Butler has created history by becoming the first female player from Papua New Guinea to offered a scholarship to join the ACT Brumbies team for the upcoming Super W Season.

This historic achievement is the result of a joint partnership between Oceania Rugby, World Rugby, Rugby Australia, and the Australian government’s PacificAus Sports program.

The Korere villager in Rabaul, has replaced the injured Samoan representative, Fa’alua Tugaga, with her selection marking a significant milestone for the sport in the region.

This remarkable opportunity not only recognises Joanne’s exceptional talent and dedication but also highlights the growing prominence of women’s rugby in Papua New Guinea.

The partnership between Oceania Rugby, World Rugby, Rugby Australia, and the Australian Federal government’s PacificAus Sports continues to foster local female talent whilst promoting gender equality across the Pacific.

By offering scholarships and creating pathways for aspiring athletes, this collaboration strives to empower women and provide them with equal opportunities to excel in rugby.

As the first Papua New Guinean woman to secure a contract with a professional rugby team, Joanne has broken barriers and paved the way for aspiring female athletes.

President of Oceania Rugby, Richard Sapias said, “The official signing of Joanne to the ACT Brumbies is a watershed moment for the sport in Papua New Guinea and opens the Super W competition to even more talented athletes from the Pacific region.”

“The Combine Program delivered by Oceania Rugby, in partnership with World Rugby, Rugby Australia, and the Australian Government, highlights the amazing outcomes that can be achieved through great collaboration. We thank our partners for ensuring the success of this program over the past few years.”

“On behalf of the Oceania Rugby Executive, we extend a very big congratulations to Joanne and the Papua New Guinea Rugby Union on this achievement. This recognition is well deserved and a true testament to Joanne’s commitment to the sport of rugby,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
