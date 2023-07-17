Monday, July 17, 2023
Campbell-Gillard scores, Sivo binned in Eels win

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

Former Fiji Bati veteran Reagan Campbell-Gillard scored the opening try in Parramatta Eels’ narrow 25-24 win against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 20 of NRL on Sunday.

Eels hooker Brendan Hands put Campbell-Gillard through the line with a nice short ball from close range and Mitchell Moses booted the conversion to give the side an early 6-0 lead in the 6th minute.

The Eels extended their lead in the 11th minute when Will Penisini recovered a loose ball before exploding into space on the right edge and Moses converted again before the Titans hit back through Alofiana Khan-Pereira.

Things started to heat up when the Eels lost both winger Maika Sivo and Campbell-Gillard to the sin bin for dangerous tackles, handing the Titans a two-man playing advantage for seven minutes.

The Titans quickly found the gaps with wingers Phil Sami and Khan-Pereira both capitalising with tries before Sivo returned to the field with his side now chasing a two-point Titans lead.

There was no cooling off in the break with the first tackle of the second half seeing Titans skipper Tino Fa’asuamaleaui penalised for a shoulder charge on Campbell-Gillard.

Both sides exchanged penalties while the Titans took a 16-14 lead at the break.

The Eels managed to score two back-to-back tries from Bryce Cartwright and Clinton Gutherson but Moses converted once and kicked an infield goal while Tanah Boyd scored a consolation converted try for the Titans.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

Bua man succumbs to accident injuries