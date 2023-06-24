Saturday, June 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Carpenters Fiji refutes claims of withholding passports

Carpenters Fiji PTE Limited has denied the allegation of withholding the passports of its immigrant workers, it directly employs from Bangledash and Philippines.

This statement comes after controversial comments made by its Managing Director Daniel Whippy at the Dialogue Fiji Workshop, alleging that Carpenters Fiji’s retention of passports of its immigrant workers.

Whippy also slammed and labelled i-Taukei’s who worked for Carpenters Fiji as lazy and unreliable – And that the Company brings in workers from Bangledash and Philippines to work as mechanics, bakers and butchers.

Head of Group Human Resources, Pawan Sharma said that the Group employs over 1600 employees, including expatriate staff and has never retained any passport of any expatriate staff or any of its staff.

“The Company never will. We trust this clarifies the position of the Company in relation to the issue,” the statement read.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will look at the position of Vi...
Sports

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at...

Fijian powerhouse Miliana Nagasau walked away with one gold and thr...
News

No quorum, SODELPA AGM rescheduled

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has rescheduled its A...
Entertainment

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has been r...

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their collaborated movie ‘B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader ...

News
The Social...

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers...

Sports
Fijian pow...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has bee...

Entertainment
Nicki Mina...

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr de...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Instrumental Montoya dots in War...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Fiji to open mission in Israel, ...

2023-24 National Budget
Prime Mini...

GCC must set high standards: Cha...

News
Members of...

Fiji Police Command Group reshuf...

News
Acting Com...

Taylor Swift to perform in Austr...

Entertainment
Pop star T...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

Services at Labasa hospital norm...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for now