Carpenters Fiji refutes claims of withholding passports

Carpenters Fiji PTE Limited has denied the allegation of withholding the passports of its immigrant workers, it directly employs from Bangledash and Philippines.

This statement comes after controversial comments made by its Managing Director Daniel Whippy at the Dialogue Fiji Workshop, alleging that Carpenters Fiji’s retention of passports of its immigrant workers.

Whippy also slammed and labelled i-Taukei’s who worked for Carpenters Fiji as lazy and unreliable – And that the Company brings in workers from Bangledash and Philippines to work as mechanics, bakers and butchers.

Head of Group Human Resources, Pawan Sharma said that the Group employs over 1600 employees, including expatriate staff and has never retained any passport of any expatriate staff or any of its staff.

“The Company never will. We trust this clarifies the position of the Company in relation to the issue,” the statement read.