Cashier dies in Nadi head-on collision

A 27-year-old female cashier of Votualevu is the latest fatality on Fiji’s roads.

She died this morning when the vehicle she was traveling in collided head on with a bus at Low Cost Road.

According to Police, the bus was on its way to Matavolivoli around 09.30am when it collided with the private vehicle where the victim was sitting at the back seat.

The driver of the vehicle was conveyed to Nadi Hospital due to the serious injuries sustained and the woman died on the spot.

The bus driver is in Police custody as investigation continues.