Champs Ba held by Auckland All Stars

Reigning champions Ba were held goalless by the Auckland All Stars in the feature Day 1 match of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup at the Bill McKinlay Park yesterday.

The Mohammed Ashif Khan coached side with the services of guest players Adam Thomas, Haris Zeb, De Adre Vollenhoven and Jacob Mechell in the starting line-up, started well but found it hard to break past the defence of Auckland goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara.

Auckland All Stars who had the likes of James Hoyt, Samuela Kautoga, Noa Vukica, Mohammed Nabeel and Mohammed Shuaib Khan also had their fair share of chances and kept the Ba defence busy.

The Men in Black will face NZ Fan Club Labasa in their second match at 8pm tonight while the Josaia Bukalidi coached Auckland All Stars will face the USA All Stars at 5.30pm.