Change in pattern resulted in Blues win

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar says a change in game pattern helped them beat Navua 4-2 and register their second consecutive win in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

“The performance of the boys was good.”

“Whatever we planned in the camp, the boys exposed it in the game today.”

“Navua was good. They kept the ball and really gave us a tough time in the first 15-20 minutes then we tried to change our pattern so we went out and countered Navua. “

“We are still building the team; we have a good side and we don’t want to break the formation and the bonding in the boys.”

Kumar added the Blues will need to work on their communication skills ahead of their last Group A match against neighbors Ba on Sunday.

“We’ll just give time to our boys to reflect on their last two performances.”

“Boys had lack of communication in the back line cost us two goals against Navua. We’ll go back to the camp and talk about how we can re-group on that goals and work on it.”

Hypherchem Pharmacy sponsored Lautoka after two wins has six points and will just need a draw against Ba to book a spot in the semifinal on Sunday.

The two western teams will clash at 3pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
