Chinese investor is wasting time: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Chinese investor, David Group is wasting its time in Fiji as they do not have an agreement with the Government to set up casino operations.

In a media conference today, Rabuka said the proposed $2 billion investment will not eventuate as no casino licence will be given or approved until the Government undertakes clear and well-developed robust policy guidelines on the issuance of a casino licenses in Fiji, following extensive consultations.

The Prime Minister also denied speculations that Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica had met with the Macau investors in China, earlier this year.

Rabuka said the Government is taking into accord all the stakeholders interests, particularly the social-stakeholders.

Yesterday, business consultant Sandeep Singh said if approved, the first phase of the development costing $1 billion includes the casino, 1000 room luxury integrated seven-star hotels with restaurants, conference rooms, a business centre, shopping mall, marina and the infrastructure required to connect this multifaceted development.

Singh said a second phase of the development costing another $1 billion would include an amusement park, indoor rugby stadium and entertainment complex and luxury subdivision.

He said this project is in line with a government agenda of private sector led growth that adds value to the domestic economy while boosting exports in the services sectors and it also satisfies a need to increase the capacity and scope of the tourism industry in Fiji.

Singh said while it is understood that Fiji has been averse to gambling, casino tourism is common place in many parts of the world and is an important part of the David Group model.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
