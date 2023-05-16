Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Climate change threatens our existence

DPM Manoa Kamikamica speaks during the second European Union (EU) Indo Pacific Meeting at Stockholm, Sweden. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is facing the harsh reality that many coastal communities are facing as climate change threatens Fiji’s existence.

Addressing the Second European Indo-Pacific Forum in Stockholm, in Sweden, Kamikamica said the Government has no choice but to relocate Fijians affected by the rising sea levels.

Kamikamica said this is a daunting and complex task, one of our last resort – a painful and costly process that needs careful planning, consultation and coordination.

“Six communities in Fiji have already been relocated and 42 more are in urgent need of moving in the next decade. We cannot afford this on our own and financial support from our development partners is critical in facing this challenge,” Kamikamica said.

Kamikamica highlighted that support is needed that honours Fiji’s sovereignty, dignity and human rights and relocation is not a solution, but a response to the loss and damage caused by climate change.

“Fiji welcomes the EU’s Indo-Pacific Strategy as an opportunity to strengthen our cooperation on the critical issues of climate change, security and sustainable and inclusive prosperity.”

“These are issues that matter greatly to Fiji and the Pacific region. We are committed to promoting security, stability, democracy and cooperation in our region.”

He added Fiji is also keen to explore the possibilities of growing the blue economy, making renewable energy and innovation.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
