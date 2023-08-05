COC proposes new appointments and remuneration procedures

In a recent gathering of Fiji’s Constitutional Offices Commission, some major decisions were reached concerning important public roles.

These resolutions were publicized by the Prime Minister and Commission Chairman, Sitiveni Rabuka, on the 4th of August, 2023.

Resolution 10 focused on the recruitment for the Fiji Corrections Service’s Commissioner Position.

The Prime Minister said that the COC have agreed to start searching for a new person to take up this job.

Rabuka said that to help with this task, they will put an advertisement in public places – The COC has also agreed that a group of three people is to be appointed, who will interview anyone who applies.

“This group will be chosen from nominations by Commission members during their next meeting.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that resolution 11 concentrated on establishing clear rules for appointments to Constitutional Offices.

This includes key roles like the Supervisor of Elections, the Secretary-General to Parliament, and the Commissioner of Police.

The list also has other significant positions, such as the Fiji Military Forces Commander, the Auditor-General, and the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s Governor.

Additionally, it involves members of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, Electoral Commission, and Public Service Commission.