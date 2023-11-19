Cocagi dots, Nakarawa carded in Castres win

Flying Fijians extended squad member Adrea Cocagi scored a try in Castres Olympique’s 31-23 victory over Toulouse in Round 7 of the French Top 14 competition today.

After a strong battle between the two sides, Castres flyhalf Pierre Popelin broke the deadlock with a 16th minute penalty but four minutes later Thomas Ramos equalised with a penalty for Toulouse.

It was speedster Nathanael Hulleu, who scored the opening try of the match in the 22nd minute slicing through the weak Toulouse defense and Popelin converted.

However, Toulouse managed to make a comeback in the match with two back-to-back penalties which Ramos booted in between the uprights to trail by 10-9 at half time.

Castres again made a quick start in the second stanza when Cocagi took advantage of an unsettled Toulouse and raced to plant the ball under the post while Popelin kissed the conversion easily.

Former NSW Waratahs lock Tom Staniforth further increased Castres’ lead in the 55th minute with their third try which Popelin converted before they were reduced to 14 players in the 57th minute when former Flying Fijians lock Leone Nakarawa was sin-binned for a dangerous play near the maul which also resulted in a penalty try to Toulouse.

Youngster Guillaume Cramon took advantage of the situation and ran for Toulouse’s first try on their own which Ramos converted but Wilfrid Hounkpatin crossed for Castres and Popelin converted to seal the win.