Cokanasiga returns for Gloucester clash

Giant Fiji-born winger Joe Cokanasiga returns to Bath line up to take on Gloucester in Round five of the Premiership Rugby in Saturday’s West Country derby.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan confirmed the axed England winger will be available this weekend having been given last weekend off as well.

The giant back looks to come back into the starting side for the trip at the expense of Ruaridh McConnochie not considered for the match while WIll Muir will stage the left wing as Cokanasiga books the right wing.

Bath is also set to welcome back last season’s Gallagher Premiership player of the year Ollie Lawrence to provide a significant boost to the club’s back line.

The 24-year-old is yet to play a club game this season having been given the week off after his exploits with England at the Rugby World Cup where he was involved in all seven match day squads during the tournament as Steve Borthwick’s side reached the final weekend of the competition, beating Argentina in the third fourth play-off to come home with a bronze medal.

Bath will take on Gloucester at 7.45am at Kingsholm Stadium on Saturday.