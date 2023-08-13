Sunday, August 13, 2023
Collaboration needed to empower youths

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru is urging the private sector and the broader civil society to join forces with the Government in making a positive impact on the lives of young Fijians.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day in Suva yesterday, Saukuru emphasized that enhancing youth economic participation and providing entrepreneurship opportunities and integrated interventions cannot be achieved by Government efforts alone.

“Invest in our future by investing in our youth,” he urged.

He further called upon all sectors to engage youth in their endeavors, empowering them to shape and guide the future of their own employment prospects.

As a precursor to the International Youth Day celebrations, the Ministry of Youth and Sports organized the Youth Career Fair & Expo throughout the country.

This event connected employers, service providers, and stakeholders from various industries.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
