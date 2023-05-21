Connectivity boost for Northern Division

A new fibre optic extension project between Savusavu and Labasa will reinforce high speed, resilient and scalable connectivity in the Northern Division ensuring connectivity during natural disasters.

Deputy Minister and Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Manoa Kamikamica while officiating at the groundbreaking for the first phase of the Telecom Fiji Limited (TFL) project in Wailevu, commended the company for its leadership and initiative.

“At present, Vanua Levu depends on microwave links for connectivity which is unfavorably susceptible to damage causing service disruptions during natural disasters.”

“Today, people rely on access to telecommunication as a human right. And upon completion, this project will strengthen the communication network for the entirety of Vanua Levu – a great strategic significance supporting the on-going economic growth and development of the Northern Division,” Kamikamica said.

He said the North has a lot to offer in the space of real estate, tourism development and Business Process Outsourcing – and having a reliable telecommunication service can truly revitalise and unlock economic opportunities for Vanua Levu and its people.

“One of our development partners, the World Bank, and the Fiji Government, will soon go into negotiations on a near US$200 million 10-year partnership.”

“With this, we intend to provide critical infrastructure and essential services to set the foundation for what we hope for tourism in the North,” Kamikamica said.

“The $4,143,070 project means a lot, a lot to the people of Vanua Levu, a lot to the children in the primary, secondary and tertiary system and a lot to the business communities and sectors it will serve.”