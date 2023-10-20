Friday, October 20, 2023
Constitution is under blatant attack by PM: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu says Fiji’s Constitution is now under blatant and direct attack by the Prime Minister, who swore an oath to protect the very same Constitution.

Responding to the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as the Attorney-General, Seruiratu said the appointment is unconstitutional and illegal.

“Vosarogo knows this, and still accepts the appointment – which is shameful.”

He also claimed that the Social Democratic Liberal Party said that the Prime Minister is doing is wrong but SODELPA will go along with his decision because they are part of the Coalition Government.

“To know that something is wrong and still do it is not the way to run a country. It is setting a very dangerous precedent. I do not accept this, and I condemn this in the strongest possible terms.”

“This decision puts Fiji on a very, very slippery slope. The Constitution of Fiji protects all of us. It ensures equality of all citizens. It protects the sanctity of our institutions.”

Seruiratu said a weakening of the Constitution will ultimately lead to the shattering of the social and economic fabrics of this country and this would lead to the ruin of our people in the long term.

He said the FijiFirst is the largest party in Parliament, and is the alternative Government in waiting… FijiFirst values the rule of law and the sanctity of the Constitution.

“We must stand up firmly against this attack on our Constitution and the rule of law… We should never go along with this,” Seruiratu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
