Friday, January 19, 2024
Convention aims to generate critical discussion

The Fiji Law Society’s annual convention for lawyers which got underway today at the Shangri-La Resort on Yanuca Island aims to generate critical discussion among lawyers on how to navigate a rapidly changing global legal environment.

With the theme “Equity, Ethics, and Empowerment: Navigating a Transformative Legal Landscape” the two-day event will also discuss how technological advancements in artificial intelligence and other technologies continue to occur at unprecedented rates, providing lawyers with unique modern-day challenges.

The convention provides lawyers with the opportunity to receive the 10 CLE points required for their practicing certificates.

While opening the event, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua highlighted the importance of developing a common law that takes into account the Fijian context.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
