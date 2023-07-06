Thursday, July 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cotter focuses on improving Blues forward pack

Former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter says his aim is to improve and better the Blues forward pack ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific next season.

Cotter who signed a two-year contract with the Blues is seeking to lift the ambition and attitude of the team while he is looking to the forwards

To give the under-performing Blues an edge after finishing third with 46 points, the Scottish man believes needs to be improved.

“That’s what I’ll be trying to do. Everyone is a competitor. We will come together and want to win titles. That’s what this is about,” Cotter said, ” All Blacks reports.

“It’s two years to win a title. There will be no excuses. We’re straight into it.”

“I want to get stuck into the forwards, get them a bit rougher and tougher.

“Rugby starts up front. We need to focus on that. “

“We don’t really need x-factor up front, we’ve got plenty of it out the back. In simple terms, that’s what we’ll be looking at.”

The Blues will kick start its full squad training later this year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

The wealthy will continue to benefi...

High income earners will pay less tax now, because of the meddling ...
Football

Nalaubu keeps firm grip on scorers&...

Top national and Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu has kept a firm g...
News

NGO calls for immediate appointment...

Human Rights NGO, Justice Pacific says the failure of the Governmen...
Rugby

I don’t want to do anything f...

Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner Iosefo Masi says he d...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

The wealthy will continue to ben...

News
High incom...

Nalaubu keeps firm grip on score...

Football
Top nation...

NGO calls for immediate appointm...

News
Human Righ...

I don’t want to do anythin...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Tough, but what we needed, says...

Rugby
UK based F...

Lautoka man dies in early mornin...

News
A 21-year-...

Popular News

Trivial increase in Fisheries bu...

News
Minister f...

$1 billion needed to service pub...

News
Fiji will ...

FNPF contribution rate reverted ...

News
Minister f...

McDonald is new Australian High ...

News
Ewen McDon...

Kulas better defence, finishing ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Actress Kajol to debut in Web Se...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

The wealthy will continue to benefit: Sayed-Khaiyum