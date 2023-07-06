Cotter focuses on improving Blues forward pack

Former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter says his aim is to improve and better the Blues forward pack ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific next season.

Cotter who signed a two-year contract with the Blues is seeking to lift the ambition and attitude of the team while he is looking to the forwards

To give the under-performing Blues an edge after finishing third with 46 points, the Scottish man believes needs to be improved.

“That’s what I’ll be trying to do. Everyone is a competitor. We will come together and want to win titles. That’s what this is about,” Cotter said, ” All Blacks reports.

“It’s two years to win a title. There will be no excuses. We’re straight into it.”

“I want to get stuck into the forwards, get them a bit rougher and tougher.

“Rugby starts up front. We need to focus on that. “

“We don’t really need x-factor up front, we’ve got plenty of it out the back. In simple terms, that’s what we’ll be looking at.”

The Blues will kick start its full squad training later this year.