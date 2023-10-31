Couple wins international excellence awards

Internationally renowned singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo and his wife and Director of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, Dr Krupali Tappoo were recently bestowed with the International Excellence Awards at the British Parliament.

The prestigious felicitation ceremony, organised by the World Book of Records and Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Awards was held in the presence of members of the House of Commons and esteemed guests at the British Parliament.

The award ceremony felicitated 30 personalities from around the world for their outstanding contribution to society.

Sumeet who is an award-winning singer, an international performing artist and a global humanitarian, was honoured with the International Award of Excellence for his outstanding contribution to music and philanthropy globally.

He said he was truly humbled by this honour and was motivated to do more and give back to society in a multitude of ways.

“It is not often that one gets invited to the British Parliament to be honoured with an International Excellence Award. So this was truly special in more ways than one as Krupali and I were both chosen to be bestowed with this prestigious honour.”

“To receive this international recognition has been truly humbling and it has motivated me to do even more both in my musical career and for humanity at large.”

“It is important that we do all that we can for the welfare of the world and each and every one of us can make a significant difference to make this world a better place, a place wherein love and peace reign supreme.”

Dr. Krupali was honoured with the International Award of Excellence for her outstanding contribution in promoting social and healthcare services.

She was thrilled to receive this honour and paid tribute to the entire team based at the Children’s Hospital in Suva.

“It was a memorable moment when Sumeet and I received this international honour at the British Parliament and a truly surreal feeling. I am so grateful that I was given this recognition.”

“We were the only two persons from Fiji, and so representing our nation was an emotional and proud moment.”

“Although the award was bestowed upon me, I want to dedicate this to all the staff working at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital as well as the medical professionals who have come from all over the world to serve the Hospital and save the lives of the children of Fiji and the Pacific,” she said.

The gala evening began with speeches from prominent personalities, followed by presentation of awards and medals, media interviews and concluded with dinner at the Main Hall inside the British Parliament.