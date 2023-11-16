Thursday, November 16, 2023
Defence to file formal application in appeal case

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo will preside over the appeal against the acquittal of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, next month.

The matter was called before High Court Judge, Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu, where Defence Counsel Davenesh Sharma told the Court that they will be filing a formal application regarding the appeal by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku on the acquittal of both his clients.

Sharma also informed the Court that the Acting DPP had initially represented the suspended Commissioner of Police during his interview at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters.

He said this was a technical issue.

Sharma did not dispute the court records of the trial that was presented to him this morning by the High Court – Sharma said it was both comprehensive and thorough and would need time to go through it.

Sharma also told the court that he intends to write to his learned Counsel to make some inquiries.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho were acquitted by the lower court on charges laid by ODPP.

The matter will now be called before the Acting Chief Justice on 4 December 2023, at 10 am.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
