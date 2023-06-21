Delay in naming of EC members point to Rabuka

Serious questions are now being asked on why the Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission, Sitiveni Rabuka, is delaying the appointments of the Electoral Commission.

The Constitutional Offices Commission since March has lagged to make the appointment of five of the Electoral Commission members, forcing the hands of the Fijian Elections Office and the FijiFirst Party to make statements.

The Fijian Elections Office has indicated that they have done everything and exhausted all avenues to try and persuade the COC to fill these positions.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa has indirectly indicated that the inactions of the Prime Minister as Chair of the COC, has hindered the works of the Fijian Elections Office – at the same time decisions on matters of interest are not being taken also by the Electoral Commission, because the EC does not have the quorum to meet and decide.

Mataiciwa said one week prior to the expiration of their terms in March, the Fijian Elections Office informed the COC, following up on the pending appointments of the five EC members.

“Every week up until today, we have been following up with the Constitutional Offices Commission – and as we are witnessing now, the Fijian Elections Office has yet to receive any correspondences from the COC.”

FijiLive also questioned the Acting Supervisor of Elections that because the 2023-2024 National Budget Announcement is next week and that the budget debate is scheduled for July, it is the Government’s inactions a direct interference to limit the Opposition voting powers to pass its plans for the next financial year.

Fijians are also questioning on why the Government is being silent on this matter of natural interest and whether this is a ploy by the Government not even sure that if they can pass its plans for the country for the next financial year.

The Acting Supervisor of Elections said it is not commenting on the matter and says that it will wait on the COC for an update on filling the five vacant seats in the EC.

Also, Mataiciwa also did not comment on the claims by the FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on the flying minute sent around by the members of COC, with nominations of the Electoral Commission.

“These are two separate institutions, and I am unable to comment on these. Also, I am not aware of the facts raised by the former Attorney-General on the matter.”

The Fijian Elections Office has now referred all questions to the Constitutional Offices Commission on the appointment of the five Electoral Commission members.

FijiLive has also reached out to the Office of the Prime Minister for comments on these matters.