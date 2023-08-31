Thursday, August 31, 2023
Derenalagi, Masi back in training

Olympic gold medalists and 7s World Cup winners, Meli Derenalagi and Iosefo Masi have recovered from injury and are back training with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The pair missed out on selection last week after picking injuries in the bruising encounter against France in a warm-up match.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the pair has recovered well and will be in contention for selection for their opening match against Wales.

Raiwalui also confirmed that Josua Tuisova and Peni Ravai have fully recovered and are back in training as well.

He said while there are a couple of bumps and bruises after the side’s historical 30-22 win over England in Twickenham, the players have bounced back in the training sessions.

Fiji will open its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am on Monday 11 September.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
