DFPL takes break for local leagues

The Digicel Fiji Premier League is set for a three-week hiatus, allowing teams to partake in regional league competitions.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammed Yusuf explained the scheduled pause after every four rounds of the DPL is designed to encourage participation in district leagues as part of a wider effort to engage teams at the grassroots level.

“We made it mandatory for all clubs in our council meeting last month to conduct their local league competitions or face penalty,”

“We are giving districts ample opportunities to organize and complete their club rounds,”

“Four windows are given to them to hold it and in each window, if they don’t complete their club rounds, they will lose two points from their DPL tally,” said Yusuf.