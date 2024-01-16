Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Dickson, Nicole to lead Kiwis in Coral Coast

Seasoned campaigners Sam Dickson and Amanaki Nicole will lead the New Zealand Development side at this week’s McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

After missing the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments last month, the pair will be out to impress coach Tomasi Cama Jnr this weekend at Lawaqa Park.

Also included in the team is Brady Rush- the son of NZ 7s legend Eric Rush.

Fijian youngster Maloni Kunawave, a NZ U18 representative is also in the team and will feature on the wings.

The New Zealand Development side is grouped with  the McDonald’s Ambassadors All Stars, Devo Babas and Ravuka.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off on Thursday.

NZ Development squad– Sam Dickson, Micah Fale, Jayden Keelen, Maloni Kunawave, Senita Lauaki, Fletcher Morgan, Amanaki Nicole, Brady Rush, Jay Tamati, Joey Taumataiene, Xavier Tito-Harris, Frank Vainuku.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
