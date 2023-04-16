Sunday, April 16, 2023
601 ad
Dismal end for Fiji at Melanesian Cup

Fiji has finished its Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup campaign  at the bottom of the table after a 2-0 loss to New Caledonia the Vodafone Arena in Suva this afternoon.

This following their 4-1 defeat to the Solomon Islands yesterday played New Caledonia who lost 6-0 to Vanuatu in their last Group match on Saturday.

Fiji, guided by Jerry Sam failed to match New Caledonia in all aspects of the game.

Emmanuel Hmaen shook the net for New Caledonia, just three minutes into the match before Marcel Hnepeune doubled the lead for the side six minutes later.

Hnepeune also snatched the Player of the match award.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
