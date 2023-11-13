Monday, November 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Divisional Disaster standby teams activated

As Divisional Police Disaster standby teams have been activated, the Fiji Police Force is calling for cooperation in listening and complying to warnings and advisories.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, Livai Driu says regular updates on the weather situation is being issued by Fiji NDMO, Fiji Meteorological Service, Fiji Roads Authority, Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders on news media platforms and on social media.

ACP Driu said with regular updates being issued, members of the public must take necessary precautions to avoid loss of life or injury.

He adds lives are lost when people take risks such as crossing flooded roads, swim in swollen rivers or fail to keep a close watch on children and allow them to play near flood areas.

ACP Driu says the advisories are being issued in advance to allow everyone ample time to prepare and put in place measures for their family’s safety and Police officers are conducting community visitations, checking on flood prone areas and have adjusted operational posture in light of the Tropical Cyclone Alert.

The head of the FPF Operations urges members of the public not to be complacent with their safety, and if they need police assistance, to call their respective Divisional Police Command Centres or Divisional Police Commanders, shared on FPF social media platforms.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Loans for 1000 women entrepreneurs ...

The Fiji Development Bank has reached a momentous milestone in its ...
News

Time to reflect and be thankful: Se...

As Fiji celebrates Diwali today, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu i...
News

Meaningful solutions are top priori...

Meaningful solutions that bring benefit to all people are the most ...
News

External exams could shift to a lat...

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they are working closely wit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Loans for 1000 women entrepreneu...

Business
The Fiji D...

Time to reflect and be thankful:...

News
As Fiji ce...

Meaningful solutions are top pri...

News
Meaningful...

External exams could shift to a ...

News
Education ...

Salaries and allowances still un...

News
The Emolum...

FRCS surpasses revenue target

News
The Revenu...

Popular News

Tela retires from first class ru...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji makes flying start in Ocean...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Parliament reduced to one week s...

News
Parliament...

Leaders embrace Fiji’s vis...

News
Pacific Is...

Cawaki appointed new MSAF CEO

News
Former Com...

Retail price of Rewa Butter fall...

Business
The retail...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Oceania 7s Winners