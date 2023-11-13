Divisional Disaster standby teams activated

As Divisional Police Disaster standby teams have been activated, the Fiji Police Force is calling for cooperation in listening and complying to warnings and advisories.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, Livai Driu says regular updates on the weather situation is being issued by Fiji NDMO, Fiji Meteorological Service, Fiji Roads Authority, Fiji Police Force and other stakeholders on news media platforms and on social media.

ACP Driu said with regular updates being issued, members of the public must take necessary precautions to avoid loss of life or injury.

He adds lives are lost when people take risks such as crossing flooded roads, swim in swollen rivers or fail to keep a close watch on children and allow them to play near flood areas.

ACP Driu says the advisories are being issued in advance to allow everyone ample time to prepare and put in place measures for their family’s safety and Police officers are conducting community visitations, checking on flood prone areas and have adjusted operational posture in light of the Tropical Cyclone Alert.

The head of the FPF Operations urges members of the public not to be complacent with their safety, and if they need police assistance, to call their respective Divisional Police Command Centres or Divisional Police Commanders, shared on FPF social media platforms.