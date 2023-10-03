Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Dr Fong is ‘clueless’, needs to go: NFA

The Fiji Nurses Association claims Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong is ‘clueless’ and does not know what is happening within the Ministry.

Responding to questions raised on Dr Fong’s statement on the 800 vacant positions, FNA President Dr Alisi Vudiniabola said Dr Fong needs to go, because he has no idea what he is saying.

Dr Vudiniabola said it is mischievous of Dr Fong to say that the Ministry of Health is able to fill the 800 or so vacant positions created by nurses who have migrated.

She said it is obtuse of Dr Fong to say otherwise.

“Even if nurses graduated from the three available schools for Nursing, there is still a shortage to meet the gap left by these nurses.”

“Let’s say if 200 nurses graduated, they will still need to undergo years of internship, who will still need to learn on the job, they also need to be competent in order to meet the requirements of a fully registered nurse and a licence to practise.”

Dr Vudiniabola said the Permanent Secretary responded in that manner to just answer the question.

She also claimed that the Ministry of Health has not done anything to recruit nurses  or recruit nurses from other countries who have an influx of nurses, to serve in our health facilities.

“The Ministry can use diplomatic relations with countries like Korea, China and Japan who can help in Fiji’s case. FNA expects the Ministry of Health to take some tangible or constructive actions to addressing this issue,” Dr Vudiniabola added.

FijiLive has reached out to the Ministry of Health for a response.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
