Tuesday, January 9, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Driver is latest road fatality after horrific accident

A 41-year-old taxi driver is the latest road fatality following an accident along the Queens Highway.

In a statement, police said the taxi which the victim was driving collided with an oncoming vehicle at a sharp bend along the Queen’s Highway, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the two others that were passengers in the taxi are currently being treated at the Sigatoka Hospital, while the driver of the oncoming vehicle is in serious condition and is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

Police said a post-mortem exam has already been conducted that would determine the cause of death and determine the injuries sustained from the accident.

Investigation continues.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Police warns increased number of sc...

The Fiji Police Force’s Fraud Investigation Unit has received numer...
News

FRA investigations tip of the icebe...

Unity Fiji says the recent exposure of the lack of proper expenditu...
Football

Lautoka open to player transfers: P...

In the midst of transfer season speculations, players must learn to...
News

FEO probes former PM, Aiyaz and Pre...

The Fijian Elections Office is actively looking into a complaint ag...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Police warns increased number of...

News
The Fiji P...

FRA investigations tip of the ic...

News
Unity Fiji...

Lautoka open to player transfers...

Football
In the mid...

FEO probes former PM, Aiyaz and ...

News
The Fijian...

Panapasa will remain in office: ...

News
The Attorn...

Corrections probe alleged brutal...

News
Acting Com...

Popular News

Fiji 7s team sets sights on Olym...

Rugby
As the 202...

Fiji Airways unaffected by groun...

News
Fiji Airwa...

New legislative reforms for Parl...

News
Government...

1414 drug cases recorded in last...

News
The Fiji P...

Corrections probe alleged brutal...

News
Acting Com...

Govt focused on revitalising coc...

News
The Fiji G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Police warns increased number of scam alerts