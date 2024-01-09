Driver is latest road fatality after horrific accident

A 41-year-old taxi driver is the latest road fatality following an accident along the Queens Highway.

In a statement, police said the taxi which the victim was driving collided with an oncoming vehicle at a sharp bend along the Queen’s Highway, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the two others that were passengers in the taxi are currently being treated at the Sigatoka Hospital, while the driver of the oncoming vehicle is in serious condition and is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

Police said a post-mortem exam has already been conducted that would determine the cause of death and determine the injuries sustained from the accident.

Investigation continues.