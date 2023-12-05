Tuesday, December 5, 2023
601 ad
Punjas join Drua sponsorship wagon

Photo Courtesy: Fijian Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua franchise has revealed a major three-year new sports sponsorship deal going into the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Punjas Group has taken over official sponsorship across several categories ranging from food and beverages as well as soaps and detergents.

Managing Director of the Punjas Group, Rajesh Punja during the signing in Lautoka said they have seen the spectacular rise of Drua in just two seasons of the competition.

“And just like our customers, we are huge fans of the team which proudly flies the Fiji flag every time they take the field. They play for the country, the vanua and their families, so when the opportunity came for the Punjas family to be a part of the Drua vuvale, we gladly accepted it. Rugby is Fiji’s national sport and the Drua is important to the people of Fiji, which naturally means they’re important to us.”

Drua chief executive Mark Evans added that having a household name in Fiji and one of the country’s biggest brands come onboard is a great show of faith in the Drua.

Drua will kick start their 2024 Super Rugby season against the Blues on 24 February in Auckland.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
